Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Last-minute 3-pointer carries South Florida past Temple

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 10:39
Last-minute 3-pointer carries South Florida past Temple

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Javon Greene made a 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining to give South Florida the lead en route to a 52-49 win over Temple on Monday night. Damian Dunn turned the ball over on the next possession for the Owls, allowing the Bulls to hang on for the win.

Jamir Chaplin registered 14 points to lead the Bulls.

Russel Tchewa had 13 points for South Florida (7-14, 2-7 American Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Caleb Murphy added 10 points.

Dunn had 11 points for the Owls (13-8, 6-4). Zach Hicks added nine rebounds. Hysier Miller had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-08 12:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
"