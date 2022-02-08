Japan, US kick off Noble Fusion military exercises in Okinawa

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. military has mobilized over 10,000 personnel near Okinawa’s Miyako Strait as a part of the Noble Fusion joint military exercises with Japan over the past few days.

Several elements of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force are taking part. The exercises will include "expeditionary advance base operations," which involve deploying small groups of mobile, low-signature forces to strategic terrain, according to a CNA report.

U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Kyle Ellison said the U.S.-Japan partnership has been strengthened as a result of Noble Fusion. Rear Admiral Engeldoor added that the operation is a message to allies that "we have the ability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The goal of Noble Fusion is to demonstrate the capacity of allied naval expeditionary forces to jointly deploy in an effective and timely fashion, according to Naval Technology. Sea-denial, capturing maritime terrain, safeguarding free passage, and securing vantage points are all practiced during the operation.