Japan, US kick off Noble Fusion military exercises in Okinawa

Operation demonstrates joint capacity for rapid mobilization

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/08 12:22
U.S. military base in Okinawa.

U.S. military base in Okinawa. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. military has mobilized over 10,000 personnel near Okinawa’s Miyako Strait as a part of the Noble Fusion joint military exercises with Japan over the past few days.

Several elements of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force are taking part. The exercises will include "expeditionary advance base operations," which involve deploying small groups of mobile, low-signature forces to strategic terrain, according to a CNA report.

U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Kyle Ellison said the U.S.-Japan partnership has been strengthened as a result of Noble Fusion. Rear Admiral Engeldoor added that the operation is a message to allies that "we have the ability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The goal of Noble Fusion is to demonstrate the capacity of allied naval expeditionary forces to jointly deploy in an effective and timely fashion, according to Naval Technology. Sea-denial, capturing maritime terrain, safeguarding free passage, and securing vantage points are all practiced during the operation.
US-Japan relations
US Marines
military exercise
Okinawa
defense

Taiwan military maintained combat readiness over LNY break
2022/02/07 17:23
AIT director reaffirms US support for Taiwan's defense capabilities
2022/02/07 09:58
Congressman advises US to redirect military resources to win Taiwan Strait conflict
2022/02/05 17:18
Y-8 spotter plane from China enters Taiwan's ADIZ
2022/01/28 20:03
Taiwan, France think tanks sign academic research cooperation MOU
2022/01/27 12:05

Updated : 2022-02-08 12:25 GMT+08:00

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for 'Taiwan losing its way'
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
WHO: Europe entering 'plausible endgame' to COVID pandemic
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
