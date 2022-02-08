Alexa
Brooks leads UMass Lowell past Hartford 85-75

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 10:08
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks had 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Ayinde Hikim posted 17 points as UMass Lowell beat Hartford 85-75 on Monday night.

Brooks hit 8 of 10 shots.

Allin Blunt had 10 points for UMass Lowell (12-10, 4-6 America East Conference).

Hunter Marks had 19 points and five assists for the Hawks (5-15, 3-5). Moses Flowers added 16 points and D.J. Mitchell had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-08 12:24 GMT+08:00

