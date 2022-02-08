Alexa
Jefferson carries Middle Tennessee over UTSA 84-75

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 10:13
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Jefferson had 18 points and six rebounds as Middle Tennessee beat UTSA 84-75 on Monday night.

DeAndre Dishman had 18 points for Middle Tennessee (15-7, 6-3 Conference USA). Donovan Sims added 14 points and Eli Lawrence had 11 points.

Jordan Ivy-Curry had 19 points for the Roadrunners (8-17, 1-11), who have now lost four consecutive games. Jacob Germany added 16 points and nine rebounds, and Dhieu Deing had 14 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-08 12:24 GMT+08:00

"