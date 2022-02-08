Alexa
Taiwan ends ban on food from nuclear disaster areas of Japan

Food imports from areas affected by Fukushima nuclear disaster

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/08 11:28
(AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Tuesday (Feb. 8) officially lifted its ban on the import of food from areas of Japan affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) declared that Taiwan will end its ban on food imported from five Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, Gunma, Chiba, Ibaraki, and Tochigi. The declaration ends an nearly 11-year ban imposed a little over two weeks after the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami led to nuclear meltdowns at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

During the press conference, the Cabinet proposed three principles and three "packages" for imports of food from the five prefectures. The three principles include a return to scientific inspection, standards stricter than the international norm, and ensuring food safety for the people.

The three packages include moving from "prohibiting the import from specific regions" to "prohibiting the import of specific products." For food items deemed to be at higher risk, two certificates will be required, including radiation safety and product origin certificates. The third package entails "100% inspections" carried out on the food from the five prefectures at the border.
