Olympics Live: 2nd Finnish hockey player taken to isolation

Medical workers wearing protective gear prepares swabs for people taking part in the Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay activities at a coronavirus t... Medical workers wearing protective gear prepares swabs for people taking part in the Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay activities at a coronavirus test site in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. With more than 30 new COVID-19 cases being detected daily ahead of the Beijing Olympics, organizers said Wednesday they aren't worried and expect numbers to drop within days. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:

___

A second Finland men’s hockey player has been taken to an isolation hotel after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Goaltender Jussi Olkinuora has joined forward Marko Anttila in isolation. The Finnish Olympic Committee confirmed Olkinuora was taken Monday and that Anttila remains there.

A spokesman for the Finnish Olympic Committee says Olkinuora and Anttila recovered from COVID-19 last month and tested negative to travel to Beijing. Neither Olkinuora nor Anttila have reported any symptoms.

The Finnish Olympic Committee is unsure when either player could be released. The team plays its first game Thursday.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports