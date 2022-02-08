Alexa
Threadgill scores 21 to lift Charlotte over FIU 81-68

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 09:11
MIAMI (AP) — Jackson Threadgill had a career-high 21 points as Charlotte got past Florida International 81-68 on Monday night.

Threadgill made 8 of 10 shots.

Jahmir Young had 17 points and nine rebounds for Charlotte (13-9, 6-4 Conference USA). Robert Braswell IV also scored 17 points and Austin Butler had 14 points.

Charlotte posted a season-high 24 assists.

Eric Lovett had 23 points for the Panthers (13-11, 3-8). Denver Jones added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

