Records scores 16 to lift Colgate past Holy Cross 87-60

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 09:13
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Keegan Records posted 16 points and eight rebounds as Colgate romped past Holy Cross 87-60 on Monday night.

Ryan Moffatt and Nelly Cummings each had 14 points for Colgate (12-11, 8-2 Patriot League), which won its fourth straight game. Jack Ferguson had 12 points.

Colgate totaled 47 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Kyrell Luc had 21 points for the Crusaders (6-16, 4-6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-08 10:54 GMT+08:00

