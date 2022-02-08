No. 21 Ohio State women hand Rutgers 10th straight loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points to help No. 21 Ohio State beat Rutgers 61-57 on Monday night for coach Kevin McGuff's 100th Big Ten victory.

Mikesell made two free throws with 24.2 seconds left for a 59-56 lead. Rutgers missed a long 3-pointer but Tyia Singleton grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled at 3.3. She made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second but it didn’t hit the rim, and Jacy Sheldon sealed it with two free throws at 1.9.

Sheldon had nine points, eight rebounds and five assists for Ohio State (17-4, 9-3 Big Ten). Ohio State entered ranked fourth nationally in scoring offense at 83.2 points per game, but was held to 32.2% shooting. The Buckeyes made 9 of 27 3-pointers and 14 straight free throws, and also turned 20 Rutgers turnovers into 24 points.

Mikesell scored 13 straight Ohio State points in the first quarter, with three 3-pointers, to help build a 17-11 lead entering the second. Rutgers went without a field goal for five-plus minutes and turned it over six times in the quarter.

Sayawni Lassiter, averaging 3 points per game, set career highs with five 3-pointers and 15 points for Rutgers (7-17, 0-12), which lost its 10th straight game.

Rutgers forced a turnover on Ohio State’s final possession of the third quarter and Victoria Morris banked in a jumper from the free-throw line at the buzzer to pull within 46-45. The Scarlet Knights only had one field goal through the opening eight minutes of the third quarter as Ohio State scored the first 13 points after halftime.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25