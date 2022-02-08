Alexa
Estrada lifts Hofstra past UNC Wilmington 73-71

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 09:15
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 23 points and Darlinstone Dubar added 20 as Hofstra narrowly beat UNC Wilmington 73-71 on Monday night.

Zach Cooks had 16 points for Hofstra (15-9, 7-4 Colonial Athletic Association).

Mike Okauru had 25 points for the Seahawks (16-7, 10-2). Jaylen Fornes added 13 points and Jaylen Sims had 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

The Pride leveled the season series against the Seahawks. UNC Wilmington defeated Hofstra 78-72 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-08 10:53 GMT+08:00

