Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's stock market gains 100 points

Stocks buoyed by strong demand for tech shares

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/08 10:13
Man points at stock monitors. 

Man points at stock monitors.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Taiex rallied 100 points during opening trading hours on Tuesday (Fab. 8), buffered by strong gains by leading tech companies.

After rising 225.9 points through Monday to close at 17,900.3 points, the stock exchange rose more than 100 points on Tuesday morning, according to a CNA report. This broke the so-called “Wanba point” (“萬八關卡”), reaching 18024.85 points.

At around 9:15 a.m., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) rose NT$6 (US$0.22) to NT$641, an increase of nearly 1%. Largan (大立光) rose more than 1% to NT$2065, while Foxconn shares increased 0.49% to NT$103.5.

Meanwhile, shipping giants Evergreen, Yangming, and Wanhai all grew by more than 1% in early trading.
Taiex
TSMC
stock exchange
price
tech

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan's teamLab opens immersive future park in Taipei
Japan's teamLab opens immersive future park in Taipei
2022/02/07 17:40
Canada should leverage Taiwan to boost its semiconductor industry: Think tank analyst
Canada should leverage Taiwan to boost its semiconductor industry: Think tank analyst
2022/02/07 16:14
Taiwan’s Louisa Coffee announces price hike
Taiwan’s Louisa Coffee announces price hike
2022/02/06 12:26
Taiwan representative reveals VP met with Japanese envoy in Honduras
Taiwan representative reveals VP met with Japanese envoy in Honduras
2022/02/01 14:11
Accident at TSMC fab in south Taiwan injures 5
Accident at TSMC fab in south Taiwan injures 5
2022/01/28 14:06

Updated : 2022-02-08 10:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
"