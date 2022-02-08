Taiwan's stock market gains 100 points

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Taiex rallied 100 points during opening trading hours on Tuesday (Fab. 8), buffered by strong gains by leading tech companies.

After rising 225.9 points through Monday to close at 17,900.3 points, the stock exchange rose more than 100 points on Tuesday morning, according to a CNA report. This broke the so-called “Wanba point” (“萬八關卡”), reaching 18024.85 points.

At around 9:15 a.m., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) rose NT$6 (US$0.22) to NT$641, an increase of nearly 1%. Largan (大立光) rose more than 1% to NT$2065, while Foxconn shares increased 0.49% to NT$103.5.

Meanwhile, shipping giants Evergreen, Yangming, and Wanhai all grew by more than 1% in early trading.