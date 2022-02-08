Chubb Offers No-Questions-Asked-Policy-Cancellation and Refund for All Chubb-Underwritten Travel Policies in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 February 2022 – Chubb announced today the launch of a No-Questions-Asked-Policy-Cancellation and Refund campaign in Singapore for all Chubb-underwritten individual Single-Trip travel policies, issued from 16 December 2021 to 31 March 20221.

This service promise is also supported by partners who distribute Chubb's travel products, like American Express, DBS Bank Ltd, and GrabInsure Insurance Agency (S) Pte Ltd, and more.

"Recognising the uncertainty surrounding international travel, this campaign was introduced to provide our customers a straightforward experience to cancel and refund their travel insurance policy, in the event of changes to travel plans, due to COVID-19. As consumers ourselves, we understand that with the changing requirements/circumstances, planning for international travel can be stressful and our insurance policy shouldn't add to that stress. By allowing our customers to cancel and refund their policies with no questions asked, we hope to provide them with greater confidence, and the relevant protection required, as they resume travels," said Serene Neo, Division Head of Accident & Health for Chubb in Singapore.

In addition to providing cancellation and refund benefits, Chubb's travel policies distributed by partners also provide cover for2:

COVID-19 Benefits

Overseas medical expenses

Overseas hospital confinement benefit

Overseas quarantine benefit

Emergency medical evacuation & repatriation

Journey cancellation and curtailment

Travel Inconveniences

Trip delay coverage

Baggage delay coverage

Loss or damage to personal belongings (including baggage) coverage

Other Benefits

Credit card indemnity

Emergency mobile phone expenses

Personal liability coverage

24-Hour emergency assistance













1 Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit chubb.com/leisuretravelcampaign

2 For full terms, conditions, limitations and exclusions, please refer to your Chubb-underwritten individual Single-Trip travel policy.

About Chubb Singapore

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer. Chubb Insurance Singapore Limited, via acquisitions by its predecessor companies, has been present in Singapore since 1948. Chubb in Singapore provides underwriting and risk management expertise for all major classes of general insurance. The company's product offerings include Financial Lines, Casualty, Property, Marine, Industry Practices as well as Group insurance solutions for large corporates, multinationals, small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, to meet the evolving needs of consumers, it also offers a suite of tailored Accident & Health and Personal & Specialty insurance options through a multitude of distribution channels including bancassurance, independent distribution partners and affinity partnerships.

Over the years, Chubb in Singapore has established strong client relationships by delivering responsive service, developing innovative products and providing market leadership built on financial strength.

More information can be found at www.chubb.com/sg.

