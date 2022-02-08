Mandarin learning center with Taiwanese characteristics opens in California's Bay Area

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new Mandarin learning center with Taiwanese characteristics was inaugurated in San Jose in Silicon Valley on Sunday (Feb. 6), the third such facility in California's Bay Area.

The addition of the latest Taiwan Center for Mandarin Learning in the U.S. is part of Taiwan’s bid to promote traditional Chinese characters globally, as opposed to the simplified Chinese used in China. The program was launched by the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) with the aim of curating the experience of Mandarin acquisition among European and American adults.

California State Assembly Member Alex Lee (李天明) pointed out that traditional Chinese characters are fading from the U.S.’ Mandarin-learning scene, underscoring the importance of setting up Taiwanese-led language institutes that help students learn about the root of each character. The centers also serve to introduce Taiwanese culture and foster a bond between the peoples of the two countries, reckoned Fremont Councilmember Teresa Keng (黃潔宜), per CNA.

The OCAC has overseen the establishment of 45 Taiwan Centers for Mandarin Learning in the world, including 35 in the U.S., two each in the U.K., France, and Germany, and one each in Austria, Ireland, Sweden, and Hungary.

Taiwan and the U.S. launched an education initiative in 2020 with the aim of broadening access to English and Chinese language resources while protecting academic freedom, according to the American Institute in Taiwan.