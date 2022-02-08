Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NYC's vegan mayor Adams hooked into admitting he eats fish

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 08:03
NYC's vegan mayor Adams hooked into admitting he eats fish

NEW YORK (AP) — There was something fishy about New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ declarations that he’s a vegan.

The Democrat — who wrote a book promoting his plant-based lifestyle and rolled out “Vegan Fridays” in New York City public schools — admitted Monday he occasionally eats fish.

The new mayor was reeled into making the admission after Politico reported over the weekend that he had been ordering fish at restaurants.

Adams initially sidestepped specifics about his eating habits Monday while demonstrating how to cook a vegan chili, as he promoted a city health program to help people with chronic disease by providing them resources related to a plant-based diet.

The mayor told reporters he’s “perfectly imperfect” and said people shouldn't worry about what’s on his plate.

Hours later, Adams was hooked into releasing a statement admitting he does not always adhere to his veganism.

“I aspire to be plant-based 100% of the time. I want to be a role model for people who are following or aspire to follow a plant-based diet, but, as I said, I am perfectly imperfect, and have occasionally eaten fish,” Adams said.

Adams, who has been in office a little over a month, is not the first mayor of the nation's largest city to find himself in a culinary controversy. The last occupant, Bill de Blasio, was skewered early in his first term after he was spotted eating pizza with a knife and fork.

Updated : 2022-02-08 09:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities
Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities
"