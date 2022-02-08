Alexa
Athletic beats Espanyol 2-1 to move closer to European spots

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 06:07
MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao moved closer to the European qualification places in the Spanish league after beating Espanyol 2-1 on Monday.

Oihan Sancet and Iñigo Martínez scored in the first half to lead Athletic to the home victory that left it one point behind seventh-placed Real Sociedad. Athletic was four points behind fourth-placed Barcelona in the final Champions League spot.

It was the second consecutive league win for Athletic, which last week eliminated Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. It will host Valencia on Thursday in the first leg of the semifinals.

Espanyol, which took the lead with a goal by Tonny Vilhena in the third minute at San Mamés Stadium, stayed 13th in the league standings. It hasn't won five straight games in all competitions, including the last four in the league.

Updated : 2022-02-08 07:51 GMT+08:00

