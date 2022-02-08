BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2685
|Down
|39
|Mar
|2659
|2676
|2615
|2624
|Down
|44
|May
|2710
|Down
|37
|May
|2717
|2737
|2677
|2685
|Down
|39
|Jul
|2744
|2758
|2703
|2710
|Down
|37
|Sep
|2737
|2755
|2701
|2708
|Down
|36
|Dec
|2720
|2738
|2686
|2693
|Down
|33
|Mar
|2691
|2709
|2662
|2666
|Down
|29
|May
|2681
|2690
|2646
|2650
|Down
|27
|Jul
|2663
|2663
|2639
|2639
|Down
|26
|Sep
|2625
|Down
|25
|Dec
|2617
|Down
|25