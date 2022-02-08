Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2685 Down 39
Mar 2659 2676 2615 2624 Down 44
May 2710 Down 37
May 2717 2737 2677 2685 Down 39
Jul 2744 2758 2703 2710 Down 37
Sep 2737 2755 2701 2708 Down 36
Dec 2720 2738 2686 2693 Down 33
Mar 2691 2709 2662 2666 Down 29
May 2681 2690 2646 2650 Down 27
Jul 2663 2663 2639 2639 Down 26
Sep 2625 Down 25
Dec 2617 Down 25

Updated : 2022-02-08 06:21 GMT+08:00

