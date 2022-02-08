Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/08 04:17
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 99 cents to $91.32 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 58 cents to $92.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.69 a gallon. March heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.86 a gallon. March natural gas fell 34 cents to $4.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $14 to $1,821.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 60 cents to $23.08 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.46 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.08 Japanese yen from 115.27 yen. The euro fell to $1.1442 from $1.1448.

Updated : 2022-02-08 06:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities
Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities
"