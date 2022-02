Fertilizer plant fire smoldering; residents returning home

The Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, N.C., continues to burn, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after the fire started Monday night. Fire ... The Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, N.C., continues to burn, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after the fire started Monday night. Fire officials said they could not predict when the blaze might die down. And they didn't know how many people have actually obeyed the evacuation order. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C., about the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer p... North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C., about the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire. The fire started about 7 p.m. on Monday and continues to burn more than 40 hours later. Fire officials said they could not predict when the blaze might die down. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

An excavator pulls down parts of the remaining structure at the site of the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Cleanup ha... An excavator pulls down parts of the remaining structure at the site of the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Cleanup has begun at the site while parts of the plant are still on fire. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

A Winston-Salem police cruiser sits across from the site of the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.... A Winston-Salem police cruiser sits across from the site of the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Crews have begun the cleanup process at the site. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

The Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, N.C., continues to burn, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. An uncontrolled fire at a fertilizer plant i... The Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, N.C., continues to burn, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. An uncontrolled fire at a fertilizer plant in North Carolina forced thousands of people to evacuate as firefighters stood back Tuesday because of the danger of a large explosion. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Workers leave the site of the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Cleanup has begun at the site while parts of the plant a... Workers leave the site of the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Cleanup has begun at the site while parts of the plant are still on fire. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

The sun sets at the site of the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Crews have begun the cleanup ... The sun sets at the site of the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Crews have begun the cleanup process at the site. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

A Winston-Salem firefighter mans a hose atop a ladder truck at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Cleanup has begun a... A Winston-Salem firefighter mans a hose atop a ladder truck at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Cleanup has begun at the site while parts of the plant are still on fire. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Residents who live near a fertilizer plant that has been burning for a week are returning to their homes after authorities said the risk of a large explosion had greatly diminished.

Officials on Sunday reduced the evacuation zone, which initially extended as much as a mile from the Winston Weaver Co. plant, to 275 feet (83 meters), about the length of a football field, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Firefighters were on the scene Monday cleaning up the site. Fire officials haven’t yet declared the fire extinguished, as they are still checking for hot spots.

The fire broke out last Monday night at the plant, where nearly 500 tons (454 metric tons) of ammonium nitrate was stored — almost three times the amount that exploded at a Texas plant in 2013, killing 15 people. The fire has affected more than 6,500 residents. A nearby elementary school closed for in-person learning and Wake Forest University canceled classes because of the fire.

By Wednesday, Winston-Salem Fire Chief William Mayo said the risk of an explosion at the plant had greatly diminished. On the advice of Environmental Protection Agency officials, city officials first reduced the evacuation zone on Thursday, from a mile to 1/8 of a mile, allowing residents to go back to their homes for the first time.