Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Former nursing homes operator pleads not guilty in tax case

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 03:56
Former nursing homes operator pleads not guilty in tax case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The former owner of a failed multistate chain of nursing homes pleaded not guilty Monday to failing to pay nearly $30 million in payroll taxes for about 15,000 employees.

Joseph Schwartz appeared via videoconference before a federal judge in Newark. Last month, the 62-year-old Suffern, New York, resident was charged with multiple counts of failing to pay taxes withheld from employees' paychecks covering unemployment insurance, Social Security and Medicare from mid-2017 through mid-2018.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with an attorney representing Schwartz.

Prosecutors also allege Schwartz failed to file annual financial reports related to Skyline’s 401K retirement plan contributions that are automatically withdrawn from an employee’s gross pay.

Schwartz's company, New Jersey-based Skyline Health Care, at one time operated more than 100 health care and rehabilitation facilities under subsidiary companies in at least 10 states including South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Kentucky and Tennessee, according to an Associated Press review. Schwartz has relinquished most of his nursing homes because of financial insolvency.

A lawsuit in Nebraska and an arrest warrant in Arkansas, filed in recent months, accuse Schwartz of Medicaid fraud. Messages were left Monday with spokespersons for the attorney general's offices that filed those actions.

Updated : 2022-02-08 05:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities
Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities
"