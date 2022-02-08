Falcons pro personnel chief Sabo leaves after 12 seasons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons director of pro personnel Steve Sabo is leaving the team following 12 seasons.

In a statement from Sabo released by the Falcons on Monday, he and general manager Terry Fontenot “mutually decided it’s time for a new opportunity.”

Sabo served in a number of roles with the Falcons, including one season as director of player personnel under former general manager Thomas Dimitroff and six years as the director of college scouting.

The Falcons finished 7-10 in 2021 in the team's first season with Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. It was the team's fourth consecutive losing season.

Atlanta will have the No. 8 overall selection in the April 28-30 NFL draft.

Sabo said his 12 seasons with Atlanta “have been a great ride with multiple playoff appearances including the run to Super Bowl LI in the 2016 season, among so many other victories and memories.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL