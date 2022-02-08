Alexa
6N: France's Danty and Bibi Biziwu out of Ireland match

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 00:25
France's Jonathan Danty, second left, attempts a try while being pulled down by Italy's Stephen Varney, left, during the Six Nations rugby union match...

PARIS (AP) — Center Jonathan Danty has been ruled of of France's Six Nations match against Ireland because of an injured left ankle.

Danty was replaced in the squad by the uncapped Leo Berdeu on Monday.

Danty was hurt on Sunday during France's 37-10 win against Italy and was forced to leave the pitch near the hour-mark.

Earlier Monday, prop Daniel Bibi Biziwu was also ruled out following a coronavirus positive test. He was replaced by Dany Priso.

France was without coach Fabien Galthie against Italy after he tested positive for the virus and went into isolation.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-08 01:45 GMT+08:00

