SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|36
|27
|7
|1
|1
|58
|124
|79
|Knoxville
|36
|26
|7
|1
|2
|55
|136
|89
|Peoria
|33
|23
|5
|2
|3
|51
|122
|72
|Quad City
|36
|20
|8
|4
|4
|48
|119
|98
|Fayetteville
|34
|23
|10
|1
|0
|47
|109
|82
|Roanoke
|33
|17
|11
|2
|3
|40
|105
|82
|Pensacola
|33
|17
|11
|4
|1
|39
|117
|103
|Evansville
|35
|18
|17
|0
|0
|36
|92
|91
|Birmingham
|35
|9
|22
|4
|0
|22
|84
|129
|Macon
|35
|6
|26
|1
|2
|15
|73
|159
|Vermilion County
|32
|3
|26
|3
|0
|9
|47
|144
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Quad City 3, Peoria 2
Evansville 2, Vermilion County 1
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.