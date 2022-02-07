Alexa
Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

By BETH HARRIS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/02/07 21:42
BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career.

The 31-year-old Italian took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the 500-meter final and let out a yell as she crossed the line in 42.488 seconds on Monday.

Fontana won a silver in the inaugural mixed team relay on Sunday, putting her ahead of Viktor An and Apolo Ohno for career medals with nine.

Fontana was already the only athlete to win a medal of every color in the same individual event. She won gold in the 500 four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games, silver in Sochi in 2014 and bronze in Vancouver in 2010.

Schulting took silver in 42.559 and Kim Boutin of Canada earned bronze in 42.724.

The men's 1,000 final was full of suspense. It was restarted in the middle of the race to remove metal debris on the ice.

Liu Shaolin Sandor of Hungary crossed the line first, but was penalized twice and earned a yellow card. That elevated Ren Ziwei of China, who crossed second, to the gold medal.

Li Wenlong of China earned silver. Liu Shaoang of Hungary, the brother of Liu Shaolin Sandor, took bronze.

Liu Shaolin Sandor appeared to bump Ren in taking the lead late in the race. Ren grabbed Liu Shaolin Sandor approaching the finish line, but the Hungarian still managed to cross first before going down.

However, the referee had the last word and assessed the penalties to Liu Shaolin Sandor.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-07 23:16 GMT+08:00

