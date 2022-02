Monday At Sport Club Dinamo St. Petersburg, Russia Purse: $703,580 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Monday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Qualification

Jule Niemeier, Germany, def. Erika Andreeva, Russia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Kaja Juvan (8), Slovenia, def. Caty McNally, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Varvara Gracheva (3), Russia, def. Ana Bogdan (7), Romania, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 1-6, 6-2.