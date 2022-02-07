Taiwan’s foreign ministry welcomes visit by Somaliland delegation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Monday (Feb. 7) via a press release that it welcomed the visit by a Republic of Somaliland delegation led by its Foreign Minister H.E. Dr. Essa Kayd Mohamoud at the invitation of the Taiwanese government.

The delegation also included Somaliland’s Minister of Finance Saad Ali Shire, Minister of Planning and National Development Omar Ali Abdilahi, and Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Saeed Sulub Mohamed. They will arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday and stay until Saturday, according to the press release.

During their visit, the delegation will meet with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲), Coast Guard Administration Director-General Chou Mei-wu (周美伍), and Taiwan External Trade Development Council Chairman James Huang (黃志芳) as well paying visits to organizations, including the International Cooperation and Development Fund, CPC Corporation, and CECI Engineering Consultants, Inc., to discuss areas where the two countries can work together.

It will be Essa Kayd Mohamoud’s first visit to Taiwan since he became his country's foreign minister in September 2021, and the trip is hailed as “deeply meaningful” by the MOFA.



Somaliland is situated in the Horn of Africa. Taiwan and Somaliland reached an agreement to establish mutual representative offices in 2020, and the two countries continue to have close interchanges in areas including economy, trade, public health, agriculture, education, and development of resources, according to the release.