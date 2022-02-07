Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan at 6:58 p.m. this evening (Feb. 7), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 41.9 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 33.2 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Yilan County and Hualien County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Taichung City, Nantou County, New Taipei City, Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Taoyuan City, and Yunlin County.

An intensity level of 2 was registered in Miaoli County, Hsinchu City, Changhua County, Chiayi County, and Chiayi Ciyt. A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Keelung City, Taitung County, Kaohsiung City, and Tainan City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.