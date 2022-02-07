Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan

Level 3 shock waves from 5.5 temblor felt in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, and Taichung

  220
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/07 19:12
Map of magnitude 5.5 quake. (CWB image)

Map of magnitude 5.5 quake. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan at 6:58 p.m. this evening (Feb. 7), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 41.9 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 33.2 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Yilan County and Hualien County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Taichung City, Nantou County, New Taipei City, Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Taoyuan City, and Yunlin County.

An intensity level of 2 was registered in Miaoli County, Hsinchu City, Changhua County, Chiayi County, and Chiayi Ciyt. A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Keelung City, Taitung County, Kaohsiung City, and Tainan City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Central Weather Bureau highlights unusual earthquake activity in Hsinchu
Taiwan Central Weather Bureau highlights unusual earthquake activity in Hsinchu
2022/02/05 10:45
8 earthquakes jolt Taiwan's Hsinchu within 5 hours
8 earthquakes jolt Taiwan's Hsinchu within 5 hours
2022/02/04 16:37
Midnight, early morning earthquakes jolt Taiwan's Taoyuan
Midnight, early morning earthquakes jolt Taiwan's Taoyuan
2022/01/30 09:33
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
2022/01/25 22:54
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
2022/01/16 16:47

Updated : 2022-02-07 19:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities
Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities
House passes act calling for renaming Taiwan office in US
House passes act calling for renaming Taiwan office in US
Taipei City Government encourages public to take up ‘Grand Hike’ challenge
Taipei City Government encourages public to take up ‘Grand Hike’ challenge
"