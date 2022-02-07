Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's exports to New Southbound countries hit new high in 2021

Exports to these markets grew by more than exports to rest world

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/07 18:00
A loading dock for a cargo ship.

A loading dock for a cargo ship. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports to the 18 countries targeted in its New Southbound Policy totalled US$82.58 billion (NT$2.29 trillion) last year, according to statistics released by the Office of Trade Negotiations.

This is a historic high, overtaking 2019’s pre-pandemic total of US$63.11 billion. From the perspective of export markets, Taiwan's exports to New Southbound countries grew by 35.2% compared to its overall export growth rate of 29.4%, according to UDN.

This growth was also higher than that of Taiwan's exports to China (25%), Japan (25%), and the U.S. (30%). Among the exports to New Southbound countries, ICT products made up nearly 40%.

The countries included in the government’s New Southbound Policy include Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Australia, and New Zealand.
new southbound policy
export
economic growth
trade
statistics

RELATED ARTICLES

Australia seeks to join WTO talks on China-EU trade row
Australia seeks to join WTO talks on China-EU trade row
2022/01/30 11:00
China responds to news EU will take Lithuania case to WTO
China responds to news EU will take Lithuania case to WTO
2022/01/27 17:52
Taiwan’s economy likely grew by higher-than-expected 6.28% in 2021
Taiwan’s economy likely grew by higher-than-expected 6.28% in 2021
2022/01/27 17:38
European business invested €53 billion in Taiwan during pandemic
European business invested €53 billion in Taiwan during pandemic
2022/01/26 17:14
Taiwan’s economy could grow by 4.1% in 2022 despite COVID surge
Taiwan’s economy could grow by 4.1% in 2022 despite COVID surge
2022/01/25 16:56