Taiwan High Court upholds 8-month sentence for dog owner over fatal accident

Man denies dog that caused scooter accident is his, can appeal verdict with Supreme Court

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/07 17:00
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dog owner in Hsinchu City has been sentenced to eight months in prison by the Taiwan High Court for a fatal traffic accident the judges believe was caused by his dog.

The court’s sentencing document said that on Feb. 8, 2020, the dog of a man surnamed Sun (孫), “Pudding,” was unleashed and unsupervised on the street as a woman surnamed Wang (王) was riding through the area on a scooter.

The dog suddenly burst toward Wang, who was not able to stop in time and fell off her scooter, according to the document. Wang suffered a serious head injury and died in a hospital several days later.

In addition to reviewing surveillance camera footage obtained near the site, police also collected fur from the scooter’s chassis and a saliva sample from Pudding. A DNA test conducted by the Investigation Bureau found these to be a match.

With this evidence, prosecutors charged Sun with negligent homicide, and Wang’s family filed a lawsuit against him. Sun denied that it was his dog that had caused the fatal accident.

The Hsinchu District Court found him guilty and sentenced him to eight months. Sun appealed the ruling with the Taiwan High Court, insisting that the dog involved in the fatal accident was not his.

The High Court upheld the lower court’s eight-month sentence, stating that Sun should not have let his dog roam the street freely, according to the sentencing document. The court also chided him for denying his guilt, being unwilling to pay damages to the victim’s family, and behaving badly after the offense.

Sun can still appeal the case with the Supreme Court.
Hsinchu City
Taiwan High Court
Hsinchu District Court

Updated : 2022-02-07 17:11 GMT+08:00

