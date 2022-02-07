Canada should leverage Taiwan to boost its semiconductor industry: Think tank analyst

Taiwan and Canada have great potential to collaborate in semiconductor technology, according to experts. Taiwan and Canada have great potential to collaborate in semiconductor technology, according to experts. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Canada’s policy think tank, MacDonald Laurier Institute, has released a report exploring how the country could better build trade ties with Taiwan to spur the development of its homegrown ICT industry.

The in-depth report, written by Taiwan tech analyst Matthew Fulco, describes a variety of ways by which Canada can gain benefit by partnering with Taiwan’s tech titans.

Fulco points to the recent economic pain the auto chip shortage has brought the Canadian auto industry — vehicle production dropped to its lowest point in four decades. Though Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced it will increase the supply of automotive microcontroller units (MCUs) by 60 percent in 2022 to alleviate the squeeze, building stronger partnerships between Taiwan suppliers and Canadian automakers will better guard against further disruptions going forward.

“For Canada, the automotive chip shortage has been especially painful given… the auto sector is one of the largest of Canada’s manufacturing industries,” Fulco writes.

“The ongoing automotive chip shortage shows how a stable semiconductor supply is crucial for Canada’s economic well-being,” he adds.

Though Canada has been slower in moving toward supply chain onshoring as other Western countries, Fulco says Ottawa could kick start its localization efforts by first tapping into its great natural abundance of rare earth elements (REE), which are crucial for the manufacturing of ICT products. Seeing as China still dominates the global REE ecosystem and has a history of weaponizing its monopoly of the elements, an alternative Canadian supply chain would have geopolitical significance.

“As a trusted partner of the US, Taiwan, Japan and other key semiconductor-producing nations, Canada has an opportunity to be at the forefront of a new, secure supply chain,” he writes.

The country is already building out its first processing plant in Saskatoon, along with a new REE mine in Nechalacho. Fulco recommends Canada continues this momentum by extending its manufacturing capacity further downstream through partnerships with TSMC.

“Given its dominance in the foundry segment, TSMC could potentially play a large role in helping Canada develop its semiconductor manufacturing capability,” he writes.

The fact TSMC already has a research design center in Ottawa speaks to the company’s belief in Canada’s strong base of tech talent. Yet, if the country wants TSMC to go deeper still, Fulco suggests, Canada will need to win over TSMC and provide generous incentives for the company to build a fab on Canadian soil, as the governments of the U.S., Japan, and Germany have done.

Fulco also recommends Canada support Taiwan’s bid to join the CPTPP, since this will lower tariff barriers between the countries and enable Ottawa to better partner with Taiwanese tech companies. The two countries should also push forward with their Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Arrangement (FIPA), which the two sides are currently negotiating.