Japan's teamLab opens immersive future park in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese art studio teamLab’s latest exhibition, “Future Park & Animals of Flowers, Symbiotic Lives,” features nine themed immersive installations.

In 2015, renowned Tokyo-based art collective teamLab hosted the exhibition for five months in Tokyo, where it drew 470,000 visitors. Due to COVID, the show's Taiwan debut was postponed from last June to October, and it will run until Feb. 28 at Taipei's National Taiwan Science Education Center.

The exhibition is a theme park filled with large interactive luminous installations. TeamLab says it aimed to impart hope and tranquility through the hi-tech animals and plants.

The exhibition features nine topics: “Animals of Flowers and Symbiotic Lives,” “Sketch Animals Papercraft,” “A Table Where Little People Live,” “Story of the Time When Gods were Everywhere,” “Graffiti Nature: Lost, Immersed and Reborn,” “Light Ball Orchestra,” “Sliding Through the Fruit Field,” and “Hopscotch for Geniuses: Bounce on the Water.”

“Animals of Flowers and Symbiotic Lives,” consists of projections of animals such as lions, horses, and cranes, that are adorned with colorful flowers whose petals fade away when touched. Additionally, a hopscotch-themed installation invites visitors to enjoy visual and audio changes after jumping around.

