AP PHOTOS: Joy on a sunny Day 2 at the Beijing Olympics

By Associated Press
2022/02/07 13:58
United States' Sean Fitzsimons competes during the men's slopestyle qualifying at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, Chin...
A group of medical staff sits in the curling arena during the mixed doubles curling match at the Beijing Winter Olympics Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beij...
Britain's James Woods trains for the men's freestyle skiing big air competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Pho...
A mascot that is presented to the medal winners is seen during the award ceremony for the women's moguls at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olymp...
Austria's Lara Wolf trains for the women's freestyle skiing big air competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Pho...
Wolfgang Kindl, of Austria, celebrates winning the silver medal during the awards ceremony of the luge men's singles at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sund...
Roman Repilov, of Russian Olympic Committee, slides during the luge men's single round 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in the Yan...
Nils van der Poel of Sweden celebrates after winning the gold medal and setting an Olympic record in the men's speedskating 5,000-meter race at the 20...
China players and coaches celebrate after beating Japan in a shoot-out during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sun...
Viktor Hald Horup of Denmark warms up during a light show before the start of the men's speedskating 5,000-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sun...
Dominik Peter, of Switzerland, prepares for his jump during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sund...
United States' Hailey Langland competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China....
Johannes Ludwig, of Germany, kneels at the podium after winning the gold medal in luge men's single at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022,...
Johannes Ludwig, of Germany, celebrates winning the gold medal in luge men's singles at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in the Yanqing...
Anastasiia Shabotova, of Ukraine, competes in the women's short program team figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2...
Manuel Fettner, of Austria, soars through the air during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping first round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday,...
Canada's Elena Gaskell trains for the women's freestyle skiing big air competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP ...
Vasile Gitlan and Darius Serban, of Romania, slide during a luge doubles training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in the Yanqin...
Gints Berzins, of Latvia, prepares to start during the luge men's single round 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in the Yanqing dis...
Two workers work around the kicker before a training session for the freestyle skiing big air competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6,...

BEIJING (AP) — Johannes Ludwig knelt in gratitude and Wolfgang Kindl jumped for joy, celebrating their respective gold and silver finishes in men's luge at the Beijing Olympics.

It was the culmination of a long journey for Ludwig, who by his own admission said he overcame “a lot of not-so-successful years" to win on Sunday. He dropped to his knees on the podium, overcome by the emotion.

Kindl appeared no less grateful, jumping into the air to celebrate his second-place finish.

Nils van der Poel also staged a comeback. This one in a matter of seconds, rather than years. He gave Sweden its first Olympic speedskating medal since 1988, turning on the speed at the end to take gold.

Besides their medals, the winners also received a chubby panda — the mascot of the Beijing Games.

Snowboarders soared over sunny slopes during the slopestyle competition, while skiers flew in front of a backdrop of cooling towers at the repurposed steel mill that serves as the big air venue. China was thrilled by its win over Japan in a shootout during a preliminary women’s hockey game.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-07 15:43 GMT+08:00

"