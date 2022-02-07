Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Feb. 7) announced that on Feb. 15 it will launch the next phase of allowing migrant workers from the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand to enter Taiwan.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that starting Feb. 15, the current point-based system for entry will be discontinued, and a second phase of entry regulations will begin. Employers will then be able to bring in factory workers and caregivers from the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.

The following are the new regulations for migrant workers entering the country starting Feb. 15:

1. Before leaving their home country, migrant workers must be fully vaccinated and upload their vaccine certificates to the Ministry of Labor's (MOL) website for arriving and departing foreign labor.

2. Employers must arrange for their workers to quarantine in epidemic prevention hotels and notify the city or county government of the location of the hotel in advance. After migrant workers complete 14 days of quarantine, they must stay in the same hotel to undergo their seven days of self-health monitoring before going to their workplace.

MOL Workforce Development Agency Director-General Tsai Meng-liang (蔡孟良) said that migrant workers must also stay inside their hotel until the end of their self-health monitoring period. If they must venture out, they must provide a reason and be escorted to ensure they follow epidemic prevention measures.

3. The CECC will arrange for beds at quarantine centers. If there are any available for incoming migrant workers, the MOL will open up applications for employers, and priority will be given to the migrant workers who obtained their entry visas the earliest.

4. Due to the specific needs of different industries, the competent government authority for each industry may arrange for epidemic prevention dormitories for migrant workers after receiving approval from the CECC.

5. Other epidemic prevention measures must be implemented in the same way as during the first phase, including: