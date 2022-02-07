Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan's outlying marine ecology severely damaged by Chinese sand dredging

Taiwan Strait's shallow waters prime target for Chinese sand dredging ships: Research institute

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/07 15:09
Chinese sand dredging ship

Chinese sand dredging ship (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Academy of Marine Research (NAMR) has found that the Taiwan Banks, located southwest of the island county of Penghu, have been severely damaged by Chinese vessels dredging hundreds of millions of cubic meters of sand every year.

NAMR pointed out that because the Taiwan Banks is a shoal with an average water depth of only 20 meters, it is an excellent habitat for marine life. As a result, it is a target of Chinese sand dredging ships whose operations seriously damage the local marine ecology, the Liberty Times reported.

In order to accurately gauge the severity of the damage, the NAMR sent a research ship to conduct multi-beam topographic mapping of the Taiwan Banks. It confirmed that there are obvious unnatural pits in the seabed, especially in shallow and sloped areas.

The institute said it hopes to better understand the impact of Chinese sand dredging on the marine ecology of the banks by tracking the damage over a long period of time.
Taiwan Banks
Taiwan
NAMR
sand dredging
Chinese sand dredging ships
marine ecology

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reaffirms food safety as top priority for imported Japanese food
Taiwan reaffirms food safety as top priority for imported Japanese food
2022/02/06 20:02
China wary of Taiwan-Slovakia cooperation: Slovakian deputy minister
China wary of Taiwan-Slovakia cooperation: Slovakian deputy minister
2022/02/06 17:49
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
2022/02/06 15:40
Hawkish Chinese scholar claims his country will attack Taiwan by 2027
Hawkish Chinese scholar claims his country will attack Taiwan by 2027
2022/02/06 15:38
Mysterious drone flies over Taiwan's Dongyin Island
Mysterious drone flies over Taiwan's Dongyin Island
2022/02/06 15:17