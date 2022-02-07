Diving Equipment Market to See Strong Expansion Through 2030 Covid-19 Analysis

The global diving equipment market size was valued at $3,731.4 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $5,106.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Diving equipment are utility products used by underwater divers to facilitate the process of underwater diving for various purpose such as R&D, recreational, maintenance defense, and others. The essential equipment used in diving are underwater breathing apparatus, bouncy managing devices, diving suits, and others.

Diving equipment used during recreational diving are generally personal equipment and are carried by the diver, but during professional diving, especially when operating in the surface supplied or saturation mode, a lot of support equipment are involved in the diving activity and these equipment are not carried by the diver.

Diving equipment are utility products used while going under water. Diving may involve recreational, R&D, and defense activity. The growth of the diving equipment market is attributed to rise in disposable income, introduction of low cost airlines, surge in travel & tourism, especially in coastal area, rise in demand to involve adventurous activities during family vacations.

In addition, rise in construction of sea links to facilitate the growth of trade and artificial construction of island in coastal cities such as Singapore, Dubai, and New York, is anticipated to foster the growth of the diving equipment market. Moreover, increase in R&D for oil & gas and development of large hydroelectric power plants is anticipated to further foster the growth of the market.

The report segments the global diving equipment industry based on type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, it is divided into BCD & regulator, cylinder & diving propulsion vehicle, decompression chamber, exposure suit, and accessories. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into specialty store, online, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the diving equipment market focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They also focus on strengthening their market reach to maintain their goodwill in the ever-competitive market.

Some of the key players in the market include American Underwater Products, Inc., Aqua Lung International, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Mares S.p.A, Poseidon Diving System AB, Cressi Sub s.p.a, Beuchat, AQUATEC – DUTON INDUSTRY CO., LTD., H2Odyssey, and Dive Rite.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Diving Equipment Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

BCD & Regulator

Cylinder & Diving Propulsion Vehicle

Decompression Chamber

Exposure Suit

Accessories

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Store

Online

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Ireland

Norway

Netherlands

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Philippines

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Australia

Fiji

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Egypt

South Africa

Cayman Islands

Honduras

Bahamas

Rest of LAMEA

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

