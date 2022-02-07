Heavy-duty Pumps Market to Witness Mounting Growth in Approaching Time 2030

The report includes the study of the heavy-duty pumps market. The global heavy-duty pumps market size was $12,823 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $19,522 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. A heavy-duty pump is specially designed to handle liquids that are of low and high viscosities. The design of heavy-duty pumps is flexible, and each pump is tailor made or is a part of a small series. It is designed and constructed completely according to the customer’s specifications.

Factors such as operational proficiency and enhanced productivity offered by heavy-duty pumps, and stringent energy-saving government rules & regulations to monitor the pumps manufacture propel the demand for heavy-duty pumps globally. Moreover, worldwide increase in consumption of oil & gas products is estimated to drive the market growth.

However, unstable prices of raw materials and oil products is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the industry. Growth in demand for water & wastewater management globally offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the heavy-duty pumps industry.

The global heavy-duty pumps market is segmented based on pump type, product type, end-user industry, and region. Based on pump type, the market is categorized into centrifugal pump and positive-displacement pump. The centrifugal pump segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period.

Based on product type, the market is categorized into crude oil, fuel oil, asphalt, and others. The crude oil segment is projected to dominate the global market throughout the study period. Based on end-user industry, the market is categorized into oil, gas, & power, processing, and others. The processing segment accounts for the maximum market share.

The global heavy-duty pumps market is analyzed across four geographical regions, i.e., North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Russia, France, the UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period and is projected to grow at the fastest rate, followed by LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global heavy-duty pumps market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis of the heavy-duty pumps market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Pump Type

Centrifugal

Positive-Displacement

By Product Type

Crude Oil

Fuel Oil

Asphalt

Others

By End-User Industry

Oil, Gas, & Power

Processing

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Alfa Laval

EBARA Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Gardner Denver, Inc.

General Electric Company

Grundfos

ITT INC.

KSB SE & Co.

Sulzer Ltd.

The Weir Group PLC

Geographical areas protected in the record consist of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The file consists of a unique region-wise evaluation of modern-day and future market trends, offering records on product utilization and consumption.

The increased fee of the market in each region, inclusive of their international locations over the forecast duration is protected in the market report.

