Europe Construction Products Market Will Generate Record Revenue by 2030

The Europe construction products market size was $89,090.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $124,115.8 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2023.

The construction products such as siding, trim, subfloors, partitions, and others are used to protect infrastructure from impact of moisture and temperature, as well as these products provide aesthetic appeal to infrastructure.

The rise in migration of population in Europe is the major factor, which increases the demand for developing and remodelling of buildings in residential and commercial sector. Moreover, European government has formulated initiatives aiming at designing, building, and operating structures following green building concept, for the efficient use of energy and resources used for construction.

However, shortage of skilled workers and high material costs are the major challenges faced by construction sector. Higher investment in installation and associated maintenance of construction products hinder the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization increased adoption of smart infrastructure concept, which reduced energy requirements and significantly reduced carbon emissions, in past years. Thus, it provides lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers to expand the business in Europe.

The Europe construction products market in segmented based on product type, end user, and country. Based on product type, it is categorized into siding, trim, and structural subfloors, among which siding and trim are further classified into material type which includes wood, engineered wood, vinyl, plastics, fiber-cement, bricks, and others.

The siding products segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into residential building and commercial building (shopping mall & retail store, hospital, office building, and others). The commercial buildings segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017, owing to growth in population and increased demand for renovation and development of buildings.

By country, the market is analyzed across Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The countries considered in Western Europe includes Germany, France, UK, Italy, Netherlands, and rest of Western Europe, where the countries considered in Eastern Europe are Poland, Hungary, Russia, Czech Republic, Romania, and rest of Eastern Europe. Western Europe is anticipated to contribute higher share in the market during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization.

Key player:

Wienerberger Baustoffindustrie AG, Holzplast LLC, Hanson Building Products Limited, Hekim Construction Inc., Kingspan Group, and Leier International are some of the key players of the Europe construction products market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Siding

Wood

Engineered Wood

Vinyl

Plastic

Fiber Cement

Brick

Others

Trim

Wood

Engineered Wood

Vinyl

Plastic

Fiber Cement

Brick

Others

Structural Subflooring

BY END USER

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Shopping Mall & Retail Store

Hospital

Office Building

Others

BY REGION

Western Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Hungary

Russia

Czech Republic

Romania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

KEY PLAYERS

Wienerberger Baustoffindustrie AG

Holzplast

U-Kon System

Royal Europa Sp. z o.o.

Hanson Building Products Limited

Hekim Construction Inc.

Kingspan Group

Leier International

RHEINZINK

What are the key facts extracted from the report?

Extensive data on elements estimated to have an effect on the Market boom and market share for the duration of the forecast length is introduced in the report.

The file affords the current state of affairs and future increase possibilities Market in a number of geographical regions.

The aggressive panorama evaluation on the market as nicely as the qualitative and quantitative statistics are delivered.

The SWOT evaluation is performed alongside Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth evaluation offers perception into the Market, underlining the increased charge and possibilities presented in the business.

What components involving the regional evaluation Market are protected in this report?

Geographical areas protected in the record consist of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The file consists of a unique region-wise evaluation of modern-day and future market trends, offering records on product utilization and consumption.

The increased fee of the market in each region, inclusive of their international locations over the forecast duration is protected in the market report.

What is the purpose of the report?

The market document affords the estimated market measurement of the A-share Listed Chemical Preparation Market by way of the give up of forecast period. Additionally, the historic and modern-day market measurement is additionally examined in the report.

Based on a number of indicators, the Year Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation, and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

The file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated into the lookup report.

The file analyzes the boom rate, market dimension, and valuation of the market at some stage in the forecast period.

