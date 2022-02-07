Painting Robots Market Size, Revenue, Technology, Competitive Analysis, Growth Drivers and Opportunities by 2021

The global painting robots market size is expected to reach $3,209.0 million in 2023, from $1,614.0 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Painting robots are used for automatic painting in different industries. These automatic painting robots are developed using explosion proof arm to perform safe actions. Kawasaki Robotics, ABB, Fanuc, Yaskawa, Kuka Robotics, and Durr Systems are some of the leading key players of the painting robots market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Painting Robots Market.

The rise in demand in automotive industry majorly drives the growth of the painting robots market, as these robots can apply paint and coating consistently on each part without wasting materials. Further, reliability, capability, and precision of the program helps paint large areas accurately within optimized time. Thus, the requirement of highly skilled painters is reduced. These factors majorly boost the growth of the painting robots market. However, high product and installation cost hinders the market growth.

The end-user industry segment is divided into automotive, aerospace, construction, and others. In 2016, the automotive segment accounted for the highest market share due to increased demand for automotive industry and is expected to dominate the painting robots market during the forecast period.

The global painting robots market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia & others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan & others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). In 2016, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the painting robots market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to extensive demand and strong manufacturing base of automotive sector.

The key players profiled in this report are Kawasaki Robotics, ABB, Durr Systems, Fanuc, Yaskawa, Kuka Robotics, CMA Robotics, Staubli, Epistolio S.r.l, and Krautzberger.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

Floor-mounted Painting Robot

Wall-mounted Painting Robot

Rail-mounted Painting Robot

Others

BY APPLICATION

Interior Painting

Exterior Painting

BY END USER

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Kawasaki Robotics

ABB

Durr Systems

Fanuc

Yaskawa

Kuka Robotics

CMA Robotics

Staubli

Epistolio S.r.l

Krautzberger

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR390

