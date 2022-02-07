Digital Textile Printing Machine Market trends and dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape, and Future Opportunities | Progressing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period

The report includes the study of digital textile printing machine market. The global market size was $647 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1248 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.0%. Digital textile printing machine prints various patterns, or designs directly on the fabric using inkjet technology and a computer software.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Digital Textile Printing Machine Market.

Factors such as increase in awareness about fashionable clothing, rise in per capita income of individuals, and surge in demand for short run products propel the demand for digital textile printing machine products. Moreover, the ecological nature of digital textile printing boosts the market growth.

In addition, stringent government regulations for reducing pollutants and increased standard of living of people supplement the expansion of the digital textile printing machine market. However, the unfavorable and dangerous effects associated with the machines is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the industry.

Growth in demand for innovative & creative design options and increase in inclination toward newer and fresher color options offer promising opportunities for players in the digital textile printing machine industry. Moreover, increase in demand for high speed productivity of products provide lucrative business opportunity to the players.

The global digital textile printing machine market is segmented based on process type, application, and region. Based on process type, the market is categorized into direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric. The direct-to-fabric segment is projected to dominate the global market throughout the study period owing to its widespread usage, high speed, and high color gamut.

Based on application, the market is categorized into clothing & apparel, home furnishing, advertisement, and others. The clothing & apparel segment accounts for the maximum market share owing to its maximum usage and wide variety.

The global digital textile printing machine market is analyzed across geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Europe is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate, followed by LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this report are Durst Group, Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc., Konica Minolta, Kornit Digital, Mimaki, ROQ International, Sawgrass Technologies, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, SPG Prints B.V., and The M&R Company.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital textile printing machine market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size of digital textile printing machine is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Process Type

Direct-to-garment

Direct-to-fabric

By Application

Clothing & Apparel

Home Furnishing

Advertisement

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Durst Group

Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc.

Konica Minolta

Kornit Digital

Mimaki

ROQ International

Sawgrass Technologies, Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

SPG Prints B.V.

The M&R Company

