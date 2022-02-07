Autonomous Tractors Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast to 2021 | Progressing at a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period

The report includes the study of autonomous tractors market. The global autonomous tractors market size was $648.9 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,389.8 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.0%. Autonomous tractors which are also self-driving tractors use advanced technology to perform numerous farm duties and help farmers.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Autonomous Tractors Market.

Factors such as improved operational proficiency and enhanced productivity of crop yields, and increased support initiatives by governments to adopt newer technologies propel the demand for autonomous tractors globally. Moreover, these tractors help farmers by offering beneficial information related to soil conditions, crop yield, fuel consumption rate, and others, thus driving the market growth.

However, high initial investment and maintenance costs required by these tractors are major challenges faced by the players operating in the industry. Growth in demand for innovative & advanced technological tractors offer promising opportunities for players in the autonomous tractors industry. Moreover, increase in use of drones in autonomous tractors provides lucrative business opportunity to the players.

The global autonomous tractors market is segmented based on component, application, and region. Based on components, the market is categorized into sensor, GPS, vision system, and others. The GPS segment is projected to dominate the global market throughout the study period. Based on application, the market is categorized into tillage, harvesting, irrigation, seed sowing, spraying, and fertilizing. The tillage segment accounts for the maximum market share.

The global autonomous tractors market is analyzed across four geographical regions, i.e., North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. LAMEA is projected to grow at the fastest rate, followed by Europe.

The key players profiled in this report are AGCO Corporation, Autonomous Solutions, Inc., Autonomous Tractor Corporation, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, KINZE Manufacturing, Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trimble, and Yanmar.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global autonomous tractors market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market of autonomous tractors is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Sensor

GPS

Vision system

Others

By Application

Tillage

Harvesting

Seed Sowing

Irrigation

Spraying

Fertilizing

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

AGCO Corporation

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

KINZE Manufacturing

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra

Trimble

Yanmar

What are the key facts extracted from the report?

Extensive data on elements estimated to have an effect on the Market boom and market share for the duration of the forecast length is introduced in the report.

The file affords the current state of affairs and future increase possibilities Market in a number of geographical regions.

The aggressive panorama evaluation on the market as nicely as the qualitative and quantitative statistics are delivered.

The SWOT evaluation is performed alongside Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth evaluation offers perception into the Market, underlining the increased charge and possibilities presented in the business.

What components involving the regional evaluation Market are protected in this report?

Geographical areas protected in the record consist of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The file consists of a unique region-wise evaluation of modern-day and future market trends, offering records on product utilization and consumption.

The increased fee of the market in each region, inclusive of their international locations over the forecast duration is protected in the market report.

What is the purpose of the report?

The market document affords the estimated market measurement of the A-share Listed Chemical Preparation Market by way of the give up of forecast period. Additionally, the historic and modern-day market measurement is additionally examined in the report.

Based on a number of indicators, the Year Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation, and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

The file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated into the lookup report.

The file analyzes the boom rate, market dimension, and valuation of the market at some stage in the forecast period.

