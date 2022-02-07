Industrial Controls Market Provides Information on the Historical and Current Market Size and the Future Potential of the Market

The global industrial controls market is expected to reach $163,345.7 million in 2024, from $117,370.3 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2024. The Industrial control systems are interconnected equipment, used to monitor and control physical equipment in different industries. ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Company, and Schneider Electric SA are some of the leading key players of the global industrial controls market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Industrial Controls Market.

The rise in demand for IoT-based smart solutions and automation in various industries increase the demand for the industrial controls. Moreover, rise in demand for mass production in manufacturing industries to cater to the growth in population also boosts the market growth.

These factors increase the demand for industrial controls in the market. In addition, surge in demand for cloud-based services and growth in deployment of smart grid solutions to protect critical infrastructures from cyberattacks provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, increase in cyberattack threats, unavailability of authentication procedure to secure ICS, and lack of skilled professionals hinder the growth of the industrial controls market.

The global industrial controls market is segmented based on control system, components, end user, and region. The component segment is classified into sensor, switch & relay, control device (drive, programmable logic controller (PLC), monitoring device, and others), and others includes.

In 2017, sensor segment contributed the highest share in industrial controls market and it is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The end-user industry segment is divided into automotive, utility, electronics & semiconductor, mining, and others. In 2017, the utility segment accounted for the highest market share due to increased demand for industrial controls in oil & gas industries to control and monitor physical processes. The global industrial controls market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia & others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan & others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). In 2017, North America was the highest contributor to the industrial controls market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to extensive demand and strong manufacturing base of network security industries.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

BY CONTROL SYSTEM

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Other

BY COMPONENT

Sensor

Switch & Relay

Control Device

Drive

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Monitoring Device

Others

Others

BY END USER

Automotive

Utility

Electronics & Semiconductor

Mining

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International Incorporation

Kawasaki Robotics

Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric corporation

OTHER PLAYERS

GE Automation (part of GE Power)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Denso Wave Incorporated

Toshiba Machine Corporation Ltd

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

