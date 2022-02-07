Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size, Share, 2020 Global Industry Growth, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2030

Drug Discovery Informatics Market is valued approximately USD 1.89 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Drug discovery informatics is a functional process performed by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies that requires the generation of very large data and information. Through application of modern engineering and computational approaches the models are analyzed, visualized and simulated for pharmacological profiling. Further, rising R&D expenditure on pharmaceuticals along with the increasing government focus on drug discovery are some key forces, driving the growth of the drug discovery informatics market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

For instance: According to the U.K. government in 2016, drug development sector and continuous manufacturing would receive funds around USD 82.5 million from government and private sources as part of its new USD 188 million effort and ?Industry Strategy’ to establish six key research hubs in UK to boost research and development activities related to drug discovery. As a result, the adoption of the drug discovery informatics would increase thereby, contributing towards the growth of the market. However, high pricing and set up cost of informatics software impede the growth of the global drug discover informatics market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Jubilant Life Sciences

IBM

Infosys

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Perkinelmer

Schrodinger

Dassault Syst?mes

Charles River Laboratories

GVK Biosciences

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

The regional analysis of global drug discovery informatics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure along with the presence of various biotechnology and drug companies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to availability of low cost of human resources and manufacturing and availability of many qualified researchers. Also, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is attributed owing to the ongoing drug development activities undertaken by government.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

Sequencing & Target Data Analysis

Docking

Molecular Modelling

Libraries & Database Preparation

Other Functions

By Solution:

Software

Services

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

Others End Users

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

