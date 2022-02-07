Industrial Refrigeration Market Overview, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application An Market Report | Know the Post Pandemic Scenario of the Industry Forecast to 2021-2030

The global industrial refrigeration market is expected to reach $14,525.69 million in 2024, from $10,127.57 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2018 to 2024.

Industrial refrigeration systems are used for massive freezing and refrigeration plants that are involved in food & beverage processing, cold storage, and others. These systems remove the heat from a low-temperature medium and transferring it to a high-temperature medium.

The growth in demand for industrial refrigeration systems in the FMCG industry majorly drives the growth of the market, owing to the increased use of packaged & processed food & beverages in the developing countries and preventing spoilage of semi-processed foods and drinks. Furthermore, increase in trend of upgrading cold storage infrastructures across emerging economies drives the growth of the market.

However, high energy consumption for operation and high investment in maintenance of industrial refrigeration systems hamper the growth of the industrial refrigeration market.

The application segment is divided into fruit & vegetable processing, beverage, refrigerated warehouse, chemical & pharmaceutical, dairy & ice-cream processing, meat, poultry & fish processing, refrigerated transportation, and others. In 2017, the refrigerated warehouse segment accounted for the highest market share due to increased demand for cold storage infrastructures in emerging economies and is expected to dominate the industrial refrigeration market during the forecast period.

The global industrial refrigeration market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, & others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). In 2017, Europe contributed the highest share in the industrial refrigeration market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to extensive demand in food & beverage industry.

The key players profiled in this report are Daikin Industries, Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Evapco, Inc., GEA Group AG, Johnson Controls, Inc., Ingersoll Rand Plc, LU-VE Group, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., The Danfoss Group, and United Technologies Corporation.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Industrial Refrigeration Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY OFFERING

-Industrial Refrigerator

-Component

BY COMPONENT

-Compressor

-Condenser

-Evaporator

-Control

-Others

BY REFRIGERANT TYPE

-Ammonia

-Carbon Dioxide

-Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)

-Others

BY APPLICATION

-Fruit & Vegetable Processing

-Beverage

-Refrigerated Warehouse

-Chemical & Pharmaceutical

-Dairy & Ice Cream Processing

-Meat, Poultry, & Fish Processing

-Refrigerated Transportation

-Others

BY REGION

-North America ?U.S.

?Mexico

?Canada

-Europe ?UK

?Germany

?France

?Russia

?Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific ?China

?Japan

?India

?Australia

?Rest of Asia-Pacific

-LAMEA ?Latin America

?Middle East

?Africa

KEY PLAYERS

-Daikin Industries, Ltd.

-Emerson Electric Co.

-Evapco, Inc.

-GEA Group AG

-Johnson Controls, Inc.

-Ingersoll Rand Plc

-LU-VE Group

-Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd.

-The Danfoss Group

-United Technologies Corporation

What are the key facts extracted from the report?

Extensive data on elements estimated to have an effect on the Market boom and market share for the duration of the forecast length is introduced in the report.

The file affords the current state of affairs and future increase possibilities Market in a number of geographical regions.

The aggressive panorama evaluation on the market as nicely as the qualitative and quantitative statistics are delivered.

The SWOT evaluation is performed alongside Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth evaluation offers perception into the Market, underlining the increased charge and possibilities presented in the business.

What components involving the regional evaluation Market are protected in this report?

Geographical areas protected in the record consist of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The file consists of a unique region-wise evaluation of modern-day and future market trends, offering records on product utilization and consumption.

The increased fee of the market in each region, inclusive of their international locations over the forecast duration is protected in the market report.

What is the purpose of the report?

The market document affords the estimated market measurement of the A-share Listed Chemical Preparation Market by way of the give up of forecast period. Additionally, the historic and modern-day market measurement is additionally examined in the report.

Based on a number of indicators, the Year Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation, and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

The file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated into the lookup report.

The file analyzes the boom rate, market dimension, and valuation of the market at some stage in the forecast period.

