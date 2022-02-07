Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market 2020 | Global Industry Analysis by Future Scope, Revenue Growth Development, Leading Countries Analysis, Regional Analysis with Top Countries Forecast to 2030

Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market is valued approximately at USD 140.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Surgical Instrument Tracking System are used in healthcare. It was used to earlier to manage the instrument count sheet and for some basic traceability of instrument. However, introduction of 2D barcodes has introduced the technology of processing staff members to identify instruments and look after the history of each instrument’s use. This helps staff to determine the repair or replacement of instrument if needed. Another tracking technology is RFID that helps to identify and track the device in the medical facility. Due to insufficient supply chain management that leads to misplaced or lost of hospital supplies, devices, or uneven equipment flow. The surgical instrument tracking system would decrease this loss for hospitals and help them to track their equipment which enable the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026. Factors such as adoption of innovative technologies to track equipment and systems and requirement for better inventory and asset management practices is increasing the demand in of the market.

The regional analysis of global Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strongest economies and widespread industries, which create high capital investment capabilities. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, high disposable income, Unique Device Identification (UDI) regulations by FDA and need to cut down the healthcare expenditure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market across North American region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Censis Technologies, Inc.

Material Management Microsystems (Microsystems, Inc)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Haldor Advanced Technologies Ltd.

Intelligent Insites, Inc

Key Surgical, Inc.

Mobile Aspects

TGX Medical Systems

Xerafy Spx Flow Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Barcode

Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)

By Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

By End User:

Hospitals

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016,2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

