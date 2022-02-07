Surgical Tourniquets Market Size 2020 Key Player Analysis by Share, Trends, Product, Application, Demands, Business Opportunity and Growth Strategy Forecast to 2030

Surgical Tourniquets Market is valued approximately at USD 320.41 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

A tourniquets is a compressing or constricting device which is used to control arterial and venous circulation. Surgical tourniquets are used by physicians to work on a certain part of the body in a skilled way by avoiding the flow of blood to that particular part. Surgical tourniquets are used during accidents for averting death caused as a result of blood loss. Tourniquets are broadly applicable in orthopedic surgeries, limb surgeries and even in plastic surgeries. High incidence of road accidents and falls, rising number of orthopedic surgeries, rising geriatric population, increasing government initiative and high demand for tourniquets in military medical applications are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

For instance, according to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), around 1.25 million people die in road accidents annually, on median 3,287 deaths in a day. Also, 20-50 million are injured or disabled and, more than half of all road traffic deaths occur among young adults ages 15-44. Since Tthe incidences of road accidents areis on surging trend that leads leading to increase in need for surgical tourniquets due toto the fact that it helps in reduction of interoperative blood loss and to improves visualization during the treatment therefore, accelerating the growth of the market across the globe.

Moreover, rapid technology advancement in disposable tourniquet cuff along with growing demand from emerging markets are the major factors likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, lack of skilled professionals regarding the usage of tourniquet along with high prevalence & risks of contamination and spread of infections caused due to the usage of reusable tourniquets are few factor anticipated to limiting the growth of global Surgical Tourniquets market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Surgical Tourniquets Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the enormous rise in the number of road crashes and improvement observed in the emergency medical treatment across the countries such as the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing number of hospitals, increasing number of joint replacement surgeries and rising geriatric population that would create lucrative growth opportunities for the Surgical Tourniquets market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Delfi Medical Innovation

Hammarplast Medical

VBM Medizintechnik

Ulrich Medical

Pyng Medical (Part of Teleflex)

OHK Medical Devices

Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory

Sam Medical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Tourniquets Systems

Tourniquets Cuffs

Tourniquets Accessories

By Application:

Lower-Limb Surgery

Upper-Limb Surgery

By End-User:

Hospitals and Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Military

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

