Fractional Flow Reserve Market 2020, Size, Top Players with Share, Total Revenues, Product Scope, Business Development and Opportunities till 2030

Fractional Flow Reserve Market is valued approximately USD 444.80 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.00 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Fractional Flow reserve (FFR) is a procedure based on guide-wire which can approximately measure the blood pressure and flow via specific part of the coronary artery. This is considered as an appropriate approach to determine when the angiogram clearly determines either a normal or severely blocked vessel. Further, increase in cases of cardiovascular diseases including coronary artery disease & high blood pressure and increase in research and development activities lead to surge in R&D investment for the development of cost effective and efficient novel equipment.

For Instance: According to British Heart Foundation, more than one fourth of the deaths in UK are due to CVD, accounting around 3.9 million deaths each year. The total cost of premature death, lost productivity, hospital and prescriptions relating to CVD are estimated to be $48 billion. Coronary heart diseases are the leading cause for deaths in U.K. and nearly one in six men and one in ten women die from coronary heart disease. CHD is responsible for around 73,000 deaths in the UK each year.

In UK, CHD affects the aging population and around 23,000 people under the age of 75 die from CHD each year. Hence, the adoption of fractional flow reserve would increase as FFR offers the valuable insights post angiography and can impact the outcomes and treatment plans in patients with coronary artery disease and acute coronary syndrome thereby, reinforcing the adoption of the same during the forecast period. However, reluctance of interventional cardiologists to adopt FFR is considered as a key reason to argue against any real benefits arising out of it.

The regional analysis of global Fractional Flow Reserve Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the well-established healthcare sector, ongoing research activities, increasing prevalence of CVD and lifestyle diseases. Also, the dominance of North America region is witnessed owing to the rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems and favorable reimbursement policies.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as initiatives taken by government for the development of health care systems and increase in number of patients would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fractional Flow Reserve Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Acist Medical Systems (Subsidiary of Bracco Diagnostic Inc)

Opsens

Heartflow, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Pie Medical Imaging

Cathworks

Medis Medical Imaging Systems Bv

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Invasive Monitoring

Non-Invasive Monitoring

By Application:

Single-Vessel Diseases

Multi-Vessel Diseases

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-,2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

