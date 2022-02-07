Female Urinary Incontinence Sling Market 2020 | Latest Technological Advancement, Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape, Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast Analysis 2030

Female Urinary Incontinence Sling Market is valued approximately USD 1504.4 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Urinary incontinence is common condition among females wherein there is unintentional loss of urine or loss of bladder control. This is also known as stress incontinence which occurs during physical activities such as coughing, sneezing, running or lifting heavy weights that exerts pressure on the bladder. Therefore, female urinary incontinence sling are used in treatment of stress urinary incontinence sling along with the conditions that result in anatomical incontinence.

Rising female geriatric population, increasing incidences of urinary incontinence and increasing demand of minimally invasive surgeries are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. The incidences of urinary incontinence affects nearly 200 million women worldwide. Moreover, rising development in urinary incontinence treatment methods and rising investment are likely to create numerous opportunity during the forecast period.

However, complications associated with urinary incontinence sling and availability of substitute are some restraining factors of the market across the globe.The regional analysis of global female urinary incontinence sling market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising female geriatric population, increase in investment by the leading market player and larger health conscious consumer base in the region.

Europe also contributes a stable growth in the global female urinary incontinence sling market due to product innovation in urinary incontinence devices and high per capita healthcare expenditure in the region. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence, rising focus on development in healthcare sector and high population density in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

> Coloplast

> Boston Scientific Corporation

> C.R. Bard Inc.

> Ethicon Inc.

> American Medical Systems

> Caldera Medical

> Cook Medical

> Covidien (Medtronic) Prosurg Inc.

> Cogentix Medical

> Sofradim

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Conventional Vaginal Sling

? Advanced Vaginal, Sling

By Application:

? Hospitals

? Clinics

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Female Urinary Incontinence Sling Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

