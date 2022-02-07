Medical Aesthetics Market Size, Major Key Players 2020: Business Opportunities and Drivers, Industry Growth Analysis, Evolving Technologies, Development Plans, Global Share, Forecast to 2030

Medical Aesthetics Market is valued approximately USD 9.42 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The growing adoption of noninvasive and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, increasing public awareness about cosmetic procedures and the availability of technologically advanced & user-friendly products are some major trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of Medical Aesthetics globally.

Global medical aesthetics market is majorly driven by growing adoption of noninvasive and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures globally.

As per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Survey (ISAPS) in 2017, Japan ranked 3th in list of countries for cosmetic procedures list and approx. 1,137,976 procedures (surgical & non-surgical) procedures were performed in 2017 which accounted for 4.8 % of world-wide percentage of total number of cosmetic procedures. In addition, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic surgery estimates that, laser tattoo removal accounted for 14,124 procedures, Hair removal accounted for 166,254 procedure and photo rejuvenation accounted for 154,770.

Similarly, according to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic surgery, Italy aesthetic non-surgical procedures has been on the constant rise & is one of the leading countries in the European Union. According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the aesthetic non- surgical procedures accounted for 502,469 cases in the year 2016 in Italy. According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic surgery, the Botulinum toxin accounted for 234,294 procedures, Hyaluronic acid accounted for 250,648 procedures, and Calcium Hydroxyapatite accounted for 4317 procedures and Poly-L-Lactic acid accounted for 3009 procedures.

Thus, rising number of aesthetic procedures shows high adoption of aesthetic laser procedure thereby, supplementing the growth of the medical aesthetics market over the forecast period. However, complications and clinical risks associated with medical aesthetic procedures is a major factor that impede the growth of the medical aesthetics market over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the medical aesthetics market is segmented into product and end-user. The product segment of global medical aesthetics market is classified into facial aesthetic products, body contouring devices, cosmetic implants, physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners, skin aesthetic devices, physician-dispensed eyelash products, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, thread lift products and nail treatment laser devices of which facial aesthetic products holds the largest share due to increasing consumer spending levels and increasing demand for facial aesthetic treatments.

The end-user segment includes clinics, hospitals, and medical S.P.A.S, beauty centers and home care settings of which includes clinics, hospitals, and medical S.P.A.S accounted for the largest market share owing to the high availability of financial and infrastructural resources with hospitals and clinics including the advanced devices to perform aesthetic procedures.

The regional analysis of Medical Aesthetics Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global medical aesthetics market. The major reasons for the dominance of North America are increasing trend of minimally invasive technology along with the high rate of adoption in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to growing awareness about aesthetic, growing consumer knowledge and interest along with the rising medical tourism.

The leading market players mainly include-

? Allergan

? Alma Lasers, Ltd.

? Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

? Cutera, Inc.

? Cynosure (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Hologic, Inc.)

? Johnson & Johnson

? Merz Aesthetics, Inc

? Medytox, Inc.

? Sientra, Inc.

? Sinclair Pharma PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

? Facial Aesthetic Products

? Body Contouring Devices

? Cosmetic Implants

? Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners

? Skin Aesthetic Devices

? Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products

? Hair Removal Devices

? Tattoo Removal Devices

? Thread Lift Products

? Nail Treatment Laser Devices

By End-user:

? Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical S.P.A.s

? Beauty Centres

? Home Care Settings

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

? LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

? ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Medical Aesthetics Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business

