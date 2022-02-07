Green Coatings Market In-depth Research with Emerging Growth Trends, Regional Status of Top Key Players, Driving Factors, Business Strategies and Industry Size Forecast to 2030

The global green coatings market is projected to reach at $118,990 million by 2023 from $80,010 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Green coatings are usually harmless materials with reduced or no volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, thus, facilitating manufacturers to deal with strict environmental rules imposed by the government & other regulatory bodies. Traditional solvent coating contains toxic ingredients, primarily, VOCs such as benzene, formaldehyde, and others, which cause serious environmental damage and result in human health problems.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Some of its adverse effects include ozone depletion, air pollution, headache, kidney problem, breathing disorder, dizziness, allergic reactions, and more. Also, certain non-green coatings are reported to be carcinogenic with added possibility of neurological damage as per World Health Organization (WHO) and Danish researchers. Hence, green coating is an environment friendly approach to battle pollution and health hazards caused by conventional solvent-based coatings.

Strict environmental regulations imposed by government and rise in awareness & health concerns among people regarding the drawbacks of traditional solvent based coatings drive the market growth. Apart from that, new technological advancement coupled with high economic growth rate in different regions are other factors that support the growth of the market. However, volatility in cost and availability of raw materials mark the rise in the price of green coatings, which in turn limits the market growth. Moreover, new product development and increase in use of radiation cure coatings make way for growth opportunities for the market.

The global green coatings market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. By type, the market is categorized into waterborne coatings, powder coatings, high-solids coatings, and radiation cure coatings. Different applications of the market include architectural coatings, industrial coatings, automotive coatings, wood coatings, packaging coatings, and others (aerospace coatings & product finishes). On the basis of geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players in this study are as follows:

AkzoNobel NV

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating System

BASF SE

Berger Paints India Limited

Deutsche Amphibolin Works Se (Daw)

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics of the global green coatings market.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Detailed analysis of the industry based on the type and application help understand the trending product type and potential applications.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top players within the market framework.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Green Coatings Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Waterborne Coatings

Powder Coatings

High-Solids Coatings

Radiation Cure Coatings

By Application

Architectural Coatings

Industrial Coatings

Automotive Coatings

Wood Coatings

Packaging Coatings

Other Coatings

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

KSA

Rest of LAMEA

