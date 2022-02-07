RFID in healthcare Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2030

RFID in healthcare market is valued approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.54 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The advent of the NFC capable mobile phones that allows electronic patient tracking and identification across multiple provides is a key trend that is responsible for the wide adoption of the RFID products in healthcare globally. As, it allows patients to be identified by a unique radio frequency identification (RFID) tag on their person when they visit a clinic. Global RFID in healthcare market is significantly driven by the growing stringency in pharmaceutical sector about medicine labelling.

For instance: as per the Australian Commission, the commission has introduced a standard named National Standard for user-applied Labelling of Injectable Medicines in which the contents of the containers and line used for the fluids and injectable medicines and the patients for whom the fluid or medicine are intended. Similarly, in 2016 the Medical Council of India (MCI) has issued orders to all central and state government hospitals to ensure that doctors generic and labelled drugs. Hence, government efforts to promote the adoption of RFID products is likely to promote the demand as it improves the visibility of the many distribution centers, entire process and warehouses have been in an effort to increase the efficiency of the processes as a part of reported improvement programs.

As a result, the demand & adoption of RFID technology would increase in healthcare sector thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, development of alternative labelling methods is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. Based on segmentation, the RFID in healthcare market is segmented into product, application and end-user. The product segment of global RFID in healthcare market is classified into software, tags, readers and printers. Based on the application segment, global RFID in healthcare market is diversified into tracking and monitors.

Further, the end-user segment includes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, research institutes and others of which hospital segment holds the largest market share as hospitals are faced with a variety of incidents such as incorrect medicine, missing patients, or dosage being administered and babies being swapped among others. Hence, there has been a robust increase in the adoption of electronic medical records in private practices and hospitals, promoting the growth of the segment over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

The regional analysis of RFID in healthcare market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America dominates the RFID in healthcare market owing to the well-established medical infrastructure along with the increasing healthcare expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to government efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and unmet medical needs in emerging economies along with the rising concern to track expensive medical devices, patient safety. As a result, the adoption of RFID in healthcare would increase across Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

The leading market players mainly include-

? Alien Technology Corporation

? Gao RFID, Inc.

? Honeywell International Inc.

? Impinj Inc.

? Mobile Aspects, Inc.

? RF Technologies

? Radianse

? STiD RFID

? Solstice Medical, LLC

? Stanley Healthcare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

? Software

? Tags

? Readers

? Printers

By Application:

? Tracking

? Monitoring

By End-User:

? Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

? Hospitals

? Research Institutes

? Others

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

? LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

? ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global RFID in healthcare Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

