Baby Drinks Market Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Key Players 2021 | Progressing at a CAGR of 10.4% During The Forecast Period

The global baby drinks market was valued at $20,936 million in 2016, and is expected to garner $41,616 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2023.

The baby drinks market comprises various products, including infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte, which are designed for infants and toddlers. Infant formula is a globally acceptable alternative to breastfeeding due to their high nutrient content. Enspire infant formula and toddler milk and Similac infant formula and toddler milk are some of the significant infant formulas available for healthy and full-term infants.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Baby juices include all natural fruit juices, which are specifically prepared for babies up to 3 years of age. Gerber’s ready-to-drink pear juice, apple carrot blend, and mix fruit juice are some of the major baby juice products. In addition to breastmilk and infant formula, physicians recommend the use of baby electrolytes to replenish the water and salt content in the body. Pedialyte, Infalyte, and ReVital are some of the common brands of baby electrolytes.

Increased participation of women in the labor force has led to higher consumption of ready-to-eat baby food products. Infant formula, nutritious juices, and electrolytes are ideal alternatives for feeding babies as per convenience. Rapid urbanization and growth of the middle class have led to the changes in the lifestyle of people. The change in consumer perception towards high nutritional foods is one of the key drivers of the market.

The infant formula segment accounts for almost 95% share of the baby drinks market. In the present scenario, consumers have become more health conscious and prefer minimally-processed foods and natural drinks. However, concerns related to food safety and decline in global birth rate are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global baby drinks market is segmented based on product, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte. The market is segmented based on age groups, which include <6 months, 6 months to 12 months, 12 months to 36 months, and >36 months. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets, supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, specialty stores, hard discounter stores, and others. The market is analyzed based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this study include:

Nestle S.A.

Heinz and Hain Celestial Group

Abbott Laboratories

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, LLC.

Danone

Beingmate Group Co. Ltd.

HiPP GmbH & Co

Campbell Soup Company

Arla Foods

D. Signstore

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global baby drinks market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the trending products across various geographies.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players in the market have been profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Baby Drinks Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Infant Formula

Infant Milk

Follow-on-Milk

Specialty Baby Milk

Growing-up Milk

Baby Juice

Concentrated

Ready-to-Drink

Baby Electrolyte

By Application

<6 Months

6 Months to 12 Months

12 Months to 36 Months

>36 months

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Pharmacy/Medical Stores

Specialty Stores

Hard Discounter Stores

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Philippines

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Study Objectives of this document are:

To learn about and analyze the Market measurement (value and volume) by way of company, key regions/countries, merchandise and application, records facts from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To apprehend the shape of the market by figuring out its quite a number of subsegments.

To share targeted data about the key elements influencing the boom of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key participant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the income volume, value, market share, market opposition landscape, SWOT evaluation and improvement plans in subsequent few years.

To analyze the market with appreciation to man or woman boom trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the whole market.

To task the cost and quantity of market submarkets, with appreciation to key areas (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key gamers and comprehensively analyze their boom strategies.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

